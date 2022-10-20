Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $5.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDFN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Redfin has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $53.94.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 80.56%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Redfin by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

