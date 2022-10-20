EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

EYPT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,450,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,894,000 after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 389,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,979,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 186,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EYPT opened at $5.92 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $201.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 186.14% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

