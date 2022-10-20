VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Receives $7.30 Average PT from Analysts

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Itaú Unibanco cut VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Itau BBA Securities cut VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $733.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.52.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.98 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. Equities research analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

