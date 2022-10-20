Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Critical Review

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cal-Maine Foods and Nocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cal-Maine Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.59%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Nocera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cal-Maine Foods 13.02% 25.55% 20.08% Nocera -86.76% -262.07% -166.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Nocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Cal-Maine Foods and Nocera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cal-Maine Foods $1.78 billion 1.67 $132.65 million $5.65 10.74 Nocera $9.94 million 1.51 -$9.62 million N/A N/A

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Nocera on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

About Nocera

(Get Rating)

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. Nocera, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.