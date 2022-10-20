Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Target Price at C$18.39

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDE. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Hodgson sold 25,325 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.19, for a total value of C$258,061.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,157,550.57. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,136,900. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $1,026,595.

SDE stock opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.39. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$437.70 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

