RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $716.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on RTLLF. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €975.00 ($994.90) to €860.00 ($877.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($610.20) to €619.00 ($631.63) in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of RTLLF stock opened at $524.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $585.47. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $420.00 and a 52-week high of $1,037.07.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

