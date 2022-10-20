ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.43.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile

ams-OSRAM ( OTCMKTS:AMSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.