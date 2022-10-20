ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ams-OSRAM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.43.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
