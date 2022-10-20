United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $254.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $216.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $245.48.

Insider Activity

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,218,806.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,612 shares of company stock worth $4,620,447 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,622,000 after buying an additional 138,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

