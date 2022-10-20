Analysts Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Target Price at $7.88

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of ESRT opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 133.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

