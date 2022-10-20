BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives $9.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTRS. William Blair downgraded BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

BTRS Price Performance

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.38. BTRS has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BTRS by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BTRS by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of BTRS by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BTRS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

See Also

