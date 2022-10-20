Analysts Set DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Target Price at $326.00

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on DITHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 378 ($4.57) to GBX 388 ($4.69) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised DS Smith from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 340 ($4.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DS Smith from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DITHF opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

