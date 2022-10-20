Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.83. Amarin has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

