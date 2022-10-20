Contrasting Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and Sharing Economy International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $242.43 million 2.34 -$43.13 million ($0.56) -14.93 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 7.75 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telos and Sharing Economy International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.89% -21.88% -15.74% Sharing Economy International -1,601.17% N/A -102.64%

Risk and Volatility

Telos has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telos beats Sharing Economy International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provides advertising services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

