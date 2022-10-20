JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JFrog from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on JFrog from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares in the company, valued at $132,457,934.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 0.25. JFrog has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $42.33.
JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.58 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 35.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.
