ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) PT Lowered to €6.20 at Morgan Stanley

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €7.00 ($7.14) to €6.20 ($6.33) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.70 ($8.88) to €7.29 ($7.44) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €17.80 ($18.16) to €12.80 ($13.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.50 ($8.67) to €8.65 ($8.83) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €22.00 ($22.45) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.