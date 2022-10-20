Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target Raised to €70.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($67.35) to €70.00 ($71.43) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PUBGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

