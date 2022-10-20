Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target Cut to €255.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €260.00 ($265.31) to €255.00 ($260.20) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MURGY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.57.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

MURGY opened at $24.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

