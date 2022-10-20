BMO Capital Markets Lowers Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to C$10.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International Stock Up 3.0 %

MRETF opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. Martinrea International has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.