Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Fast Retailing Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $70.95.
About Fast Retailing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fast Retailing (FRCOY)
- Can Molina Healthcare Sustain Its Market-Beating Rally?
- Cardinal Health Clears Base, But Can It Maintain Uptrend?
- 3 ‘Luxury’ Brands Designed to Beat Inflation
- LVMH’s Diversified Luxury Brand Portfolio is Recession Armor
- Is it Time to Take a Ride with Winnebago Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.