Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2022

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOYGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Fast Retailing Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $70.95.

About Fast Retailing

(Get Rating)

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.