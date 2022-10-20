Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $43.47 and a 1 year high of $70.95.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

