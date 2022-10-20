JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Price Target to 30.00

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 33.00 to 30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24.

About Kahoot! ASA

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

