GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.96. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $201.45.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

