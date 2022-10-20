Truist Financial Cuts First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target to $67.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

NYSE FAF opened at $45.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its position in First American Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in First American Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

