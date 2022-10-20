Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GDDFF. Desjardins lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of Goodfood Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF opened at $0.45 on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

