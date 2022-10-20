Morgan Stanley Downgrades First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Underweight

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

FQVLF opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

