The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Hypera Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $9.22 on Monday. Hypera has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $9.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex – A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

