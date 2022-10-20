Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) PT Raised to GBX 760 at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 760 ($9.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LCSHF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancashire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.67.

Lancashire Price Performance

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

