HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €35.00 ($35.71) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €35.00 ($35.71) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($44.90) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HLFFF opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.