Desjardins Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDDFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from C$1.45 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.50 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.68.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Goodfood Market Price Performance

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.