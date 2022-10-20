ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ISS A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ISSDY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. ISS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

