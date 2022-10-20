Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LGRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €86.00 ($87.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Legrand from €97.00 ($98.98) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Legrand from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

