Credit Suisse Group Boosts Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,140 ($13.77) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Investec lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,112.80.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.