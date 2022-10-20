Societe Generale Trims KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Target Price to €35.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank cut KONE Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €48.00 ($48.98) to €46.00 ($46.94) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.50.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 2.1 %

KNYJY opened at $19.58 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.42.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

