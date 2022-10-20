GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GGNDF opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

