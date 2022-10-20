JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) PT Raised to €12.10

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.70 ($11.94) to €12.10 ($12.35) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

