Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SB opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The stock has a market cap of $334.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,246 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 288,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

