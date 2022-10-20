Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $33.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on U. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE U opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,744 shares in the company, valued at $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,253,905 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.