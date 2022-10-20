DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
DRH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:DRH opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
