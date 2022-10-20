DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

DRH has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 373,671 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,050 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

