StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $35.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 958.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,016.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.