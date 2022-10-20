StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance
AGRX stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.29. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $35.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
