Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Enviva Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of EVA opened at $53.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $32,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,192.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $32,815.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,192.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. purchased 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,566.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 297,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,874 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Enviva by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,999,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,602,118,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,589,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enviva by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

See Also

