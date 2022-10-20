Wedbush Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Neutral

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Argus began coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carvana from $43.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. Carvana has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $309.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Carvana by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

