OLO (NYSE:OLO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

OLO stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. OLO has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

