Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.