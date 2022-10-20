The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 7.1 %
NYSE:LGL opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.64.
