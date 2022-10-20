Head-To-Head Survey: Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE)

Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Endeavors and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 6.56 -$64.05 million ($0.61) -6.47

Green Endeavors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A Rover Group -43.25% -8.89% -5.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Green Endeavors and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.7% of Rover Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Endeavors and Rover Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 3 0 2.43

Rover Group has a consensus price target of $7.31, indicating a potential upside of 85.36%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rover Group is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Summary

Rover Group beats Green Endeavors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Endeavors

(Get Rating)

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

