Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) Critical Contrast

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Trans World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -26.78% -19.24% -13.86% Trans World N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and Trans World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million 0.81 -$41.53 million ($0.31) -2.29 Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trans World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enthusiast Gaming.

12.7% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Trans World shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enthusiast Gaming and Trans World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $6.81, indicating a potential upside of 859.51%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than Trans World.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts B2B and consumer mobile gaming events. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

