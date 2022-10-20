SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SSE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SSE has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94.

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.