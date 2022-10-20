Analysts Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $198.00

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after acquiring an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR stock opened at $137.78 on Monday. Whirlpool has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 22.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

