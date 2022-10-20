AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $11.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Activity at AG Mortgage Investment Trust

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.69%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -103.70%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

See Also

