Brokerages Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target at $6.35

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 166,008 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 112,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

