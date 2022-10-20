Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) vs. Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Codexis and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codexis -14.03% -11.63% -8.02% Gores Holdings VIII N/A -1.20% 0.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codexis and Gores Holdings VIII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codexis $104.75 million 3.11 -$21.28 million ($0.30) -16.60 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Holdings VIII has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codexis.

99.0% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Codexis has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Codexis and Gores Holdings VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codexis 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Codexis currently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential upside of 328.38%. Given Codexis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Codexis is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Summary

Codexis beats Gores Holdings VIII on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes. The company's platform is also used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. It sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

